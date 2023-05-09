CNBC parts ways with anchor who filed sexual harassment claim against former NBCUniversal CEO

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

CNBC said on Tuesday that it will part ways with Hadley Gamble, the anchor and senior international correspondent who filed a sexual harassment complaint that led to the firing of NBC Universal chief executive Jeff Shell.

“Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond,” a CNBC spokesperson said in a statement announcing her departure.

“Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders,” the spokesperson added. “We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

Comcast said in late April that it had fired Shell after it corroborated a female employee’s allegations of sexual harassment. Gamble’s lawyer, Suzanne McKie, said that it was Gamble’s complaint that led to the probe into Shell.

McKie did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN on Tuesday

