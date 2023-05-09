Skip to Content
Tucker Carlson announces plans to relaunch his show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson says he will launch a new show on Twitter
By Oliver Darcy, CNN

Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday that he will relaunch his program on Twitter, a platform he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month.

Carlson made the announcement in a video posted to the social media website, which Elon Musk acquired last year.

“Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy. That’s why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments,” Carlson said. “Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining … is Twitter, where we are now.”

