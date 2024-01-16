Bob Iger made $31.6 million as Disney’s CEO last year

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — Disney CEO Bob Iger raked in $31.6 million in compensation last year – a multi-million-dollar boost from his income the year before.

Iger’s 2023 pay package included a base salary of $865,385, stock awards totaling $16.1 million, $10 million in stock option awards, $2.1 million in performance-based compensation and $2.48 million in other compensation, according to The Walt Disney Company’s annual proxy statement, which was filed Tuesday.

Iger received a hefty pay bump in 2023, his first full year back at the helm of Disney after coming out of retirement. In 2022, Iger brought in $15 million in total compensation, according to the filing.

Iger served as Disney’s CEO from 2005 to 2020, but he reemerged from retirement in November 2022 to replace his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, less than three years after Chapek took over the role of Disney CEO.

Although Chapek left the entertainment company in 2022, he still made $9.9 million in total pay from Disney last year, according to the filing.

Despite Iger’s multi-million-dollar paycheck, Disney has faced growing challenges in the past year, including a string of box office flops, declining linear TV viewership and an uneven transition into a streaming future.

In November, Disney said it would slash its expenses by another $2 billion, adding to the $5.5 billion reduction it had previously announced as it looks to rebuilt its business in a rapidly changing media environment.

On the company’s fourth quarter earnings call ﻿in November, Iger touted the “progress” Disney had made to improve its business, but said there was still work to do.

