A wave of significant menu changes is reshaping fast food

New York (CNN) — It’s not just McDonald’s that is giving its menu a budget-friendly makeover. Other chains have also recently rolled out discounts, signaling that the fast food value meal wars are from over.

Dunkin’, KFC, Subway, Taco Bell and Wendy’s have all debuted new promotions this month, continuing last year’s theme that affordability rules in enticing inflation-weary consumers turned off by rising prices back to their restaurants.

The biggest promotion is at McDonald’s: This week it launched the “McValue” menu, a new permanent category representing the chain’s biggest change since the 2018 launch of its $1-$2-$3 menu. In addition to the popular $5 meal, the McValue menu has buy-one, get-one-for-$1 options, as well as app-exclusive offers and food and drink deals organized by its franchisees.

And with the first few months of the year typically the slowest for fast food chains, there’s extra pressure to get people to order. Next month begins a fresh tranche of earnings from the publicly traded chains giving investors a look into whether their efforts are succeeding.

“With continued consumer pullback, fast food chains continue to look for ways to jump-start traffic and find some avenues for growth,” David Henkes, senior principal at food industry research firm Technomic, told CNN. “It’s mostly a continuation of what we were seeing last year as opposed to any type of new dynamic.”

Here’s what’s new on menus:

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ added a new $5 breakfast meal deal. Included in the all-day deal are two breakfast wraps and a 14-ounce hot coffee or 24-ounce iced coffee.

However, the change angered some of its fans, since it replaced a $6 meal deal that included a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich; hash browns; and a medium hot or iced coffee. Some people on social media complained that the new meal offers less food for a similar price and are asking the chain to bring back the previous option.

KFC

KFC is kicking off the year with $5 bowls, a selection of five options including one that has mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cheese and chicken nuggets. Other options include macaroni and cheese with nuggets or fries, coleslaw and nuggets drizzled with a hot sauce.

A previous $5 meal deal attempt didn’t resonate with consumers, forcing the chain to look for alternatives and better compete against trendier chicken chains, like Wingstop and Raising Cane’s.

Subway

Subway’s added a new “Meal of the Day” menu that changes daily. Priced at $6.99 for a specific six-inch sub or $9.99 for a footlong, all meals include a small drink and two cookies or a bag of chips.

Subway is hoping that this pivot will be more successful than its last attempt at a value meal. A $6.99 meal last year that included any six-inch sub with a drink and cookies or chips ended earlier than planned because of lackluster sales.

Taco Bell

The taco chain is having so much success with its $7 “Luxe Cravings Box” that it’s expanding it with two new price points at $5 and $9.

Aimed at “post-holiday budget-savvy fans,” a press release highlighted that the new options all have Taco Bell staples like burritos, tacos and cinnamon twists. The new options land on menus January 16 and last through early June.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s rolled out a new “2 for $7” limited-time offer that lets customers choose from four options, including a spicy or classic chicken sandwich, a hamburger or 10-piece nuggets, giving people 16 different ways to mix and match.

The new category joins other deals on the menu: the $5 “Biggie Bag” and 2 for $3 breakfast bundles. The 2 for $7 deal is on sale until early March.

