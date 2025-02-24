Apple, facing tariffs on Chinese imports, says it will invest $500 billion in US facilities

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Apple said Monday it will invest $500 billion on expanding US facilities over the next four years, a move that could help it avoid new tariffs on goods imported from China.

Apple said the investment will create 20,000 jobs.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

