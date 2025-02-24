Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Apple, facing tariffs on Chinese imports, says it will invest $500 billion in US facilities

By
Published 4:35 AM

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Apple said Monday it will invest $500 billion on expanding US facilities over the next four years, a move that could help it avoid new tariffs on goods imported from China.

Apple said the investment will create 20,000 jobs.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content