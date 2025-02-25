Home Depot snaps its epic losing streak

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Home Depot is growing again.

America’s largest home improvement retailer said Tuesday that sales at stores open for at least a year grew 0.8% last quarter, snapping eight straight quarters of sales declines. Home Depot also sounded an upbeat forecast for 2025, saying sales at stores open at least a year would grow by 1%.

Home Depot’s stock (HD) fell around 2% during pre-market trading Tuesday.

It’s an encouraging sign for consumer spending on their homes and big-ticket purchases. Home Depot is bellwether of the US housing market and the economy.

“The fact that US comparable sales are back in the black after declining for eight quarters or two years is a very clear win for Home Depot,” said Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail.

Home Depot’s business is closely tied to the housing market, and high interest rates have put a brake on housing turnover and consumers financing larger projects.

In an interview with CNBC, Home Depot finance chief Richard McPhail said “housing is still frozen by mortgage rates.” But he said Home Depot saw broad growth last quarter, as sales increased in about half of its merchandise categories.

Still, Home Depot said it was seeing pressure on large remodeling projects, a sign consumers are strained by higher interest rates.

Home Depot’s results were a positive sign after Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, warned last week that 2025 would be a rockier year. Walmart said it expected sales to slow down amid concerns about inflation and tariffs. Walmart’s warning drove the Dow down about 450 points Thursday, and it has fallen every day since.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.