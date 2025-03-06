Skip to Content
Lutnick: Tariffs on nearly all products from Mexico and Canada will likely get delayed

Published 8:16 AM

By David Goldman, CNN

(CNN) — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday that President Donald Trump will likely announce later in the day a one-month tariff delay on all products that are covered by the USMCA free trade treaty.

In an interview with CNBC, Lutnick said tariffs on all treaty-compliant products will probably go into effect on April 2 unless Mexico and Canada show significant progress in fighting fentanyl crossing the border to the United States.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

