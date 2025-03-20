Europe delays tariffs on US goods, including whiskey

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — The European Union is delaying the retaliatory tariffs it announced after the United States imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports earlier this month.

The countermeasures, which include higher tariffs on American whiskey, were set to take effect starting April 1 and follow a phased approach. Instead, they will take effect all at once in mid-April, pending negotiations, the Commission announced on Thursday.

In addition to whiskey, the first phase called for 50% tariffs on motorboats and motorcycles from the US. The second phase, which was set to take effect on April 13, included tariffs on beer, poultry, beef, and produce such as soybeans, tomatoes and raspberries.

Now both phases, which cover an estimated €26 billion ($28 billion) worth of American goods exports, will take effect on April 13.

The phase one delay was put in motion to allow “additional time for discussions with the US administration,” European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said in a statement to CNN. “The change represents a slight adjustment to the timeline and does not diminish the impact of our response.”

President Donald Trump has said that as of April 2, a slew of new tariffs will be announced on goods coming to the US from all over the globe as part of his package of reciprocal tariffs. He has also said new, higher tariffs on goods such as lumber, autos and copper will be announced then.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday the delay reflects the extent to which “countries are taking the president seriously.”

“They understand that he is going to do what’s right for American workers and families,” she said, adding that “the president and his team are in constant communication with our EU counterparts.”

“This is a very positive development and gives US distillers a glimmer of hope that a devastating 50% tariff on American whiskey can be averted,” US Distilled Spirits Council president and CEO Chris Swonger said in a statement Thursday.

Angered by the countermeasures the EU announced last week, Trump immediately threatened to impose a 200% tariff on European wine and spirits.

