Are you making changes because of tariffs? Tell us about it

CNN staff

(CNN) — Sweeping new tariffs are set to be rolled out by the Trump administration on Wednesday, potentially raising the costs for almost everything Americans buy.

With inflation and high interest rates already contributing to vulnerabilities among consumers, CNN is asking you to tell us how all of this is changing your spending decisions and saving habits.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.