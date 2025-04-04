China imposes 34% reciprocal tariffs on imports of US goods in retaliation for Trump’s trade war

By Juliana Liu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China said on Friday it will impose reciprocal 34% tariffs on all imports from the United States from April 10, making good on a promise to strike back after US President Donald Trump escalated a global trade war.

On Wednesday, Trump unveiled an additional 34% tariffs on all Chinese goods imports into the US, in a move poised to cause a major reset of relations and worsen trade tension between the world’s two largest economies.

“This practice of the US is not in line with international trade rules, seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice,” China’s State Council Tariff Commission said in a statement announcing its retaliatory tariffs.

Since returning to power in January, Trump had already levied two tranches of 10% additional duties on all Chinese imports, which the White House said was necessary to stem the flow of illicit fentanyl from the country to the US. That means Chinese goods arriving in the US would be effectively subject to 54% tariffs.

The 54% tariffs are higher than what many analysts had expected and could fundamentally reshape relations, and roughly half a trillion dollars in trade, between the two economies after decades of interdependence.

As part of the retaliatory measures announced Friday, China also added 11 American companies to its “unreliable entity list,” including drone manufacturers, and put export controls on 16 American companies to prohibit the export of Chinese dual-use items.

The Commerce Ministry also announced anti-dumping investigations into imported medical CT X-ray tubes originating from the United States and India.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

