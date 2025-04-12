Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Timeline: All the twists and turns in the US-China trade war

By
Published 2:30 AM

By Lou Robinson, Rosa de Acosta, Elisabeth Buchwald and Soph Warnes, CNN

(CNN) — The growing trade war between China and the United States shows little signs of easing after massive tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two biggest economies this week.

Beijing raised its tariffs on US imports to 125%, one day after the White House clarified that Chinese imports now face tariffs of at least 145%. Where this will end is anyone’s guess.

So, how did we get here? Keep scrolling for a recap of the dizzying back-and-forth between the US and China.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Photo credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content