Trump wants to fire Fed Chair Powell. Kevin Warsh may be the one to replace him

Washington/New York (CNN) — President Donald Trump on Thursday again made clear his disdain for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, going so far as to say the central banker’s “termination can’t come fast enough” and saying in an Oval Office event that Powell will “be out of there real fast” if he wants.

While many experts say the president does not in fact have the power to fire the Fed chief due to policy differences, Trump has made clear he’s willing to break with norms and precedent, even in the face of potentially monumental repercussions.

Regardless, the leading contender to lead the US central bank under Trump, whether at the end of Powell’s term in May 2026 or earlier, reportedly appears to be Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor who previously was under consideration to be Trump’s Treasury secretary for the president’s second term and was a candidate for the top job at the Fed during Trump’s first term.

CNN previously reported that Warsh was again on Trump’s shortlist to become Fed chair this time around, once Powell’s time is up. In fact, Trump’s selection of Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department was seen by many as a way to leave Warsh open for an eventual appointment as Fed chair.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg earlier this week that the administration will start interviewing candidates for Powell’s successor “sometime in the fall.” And with speculation swirling over whether Trump will try to oust Powell before his term ends, Bessent said that “monetary policy is a jewel box that’s got to be preserved.”

But who is the man who might soon lead one of the world’s most powerful financial institutions?

The man who could be the next Fed chair

Warsh, 55, was a vice president and executive director at Morgan Stanley in the company’s mergers and acquisitions division before serving as a special assistant to then-President George Bush for economic policy and as executive secretary at the National Economic Council.

Like Powell, Warsh does not have a graduate degree in economics. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1995.

Bush appointed Warsh to the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2006, where he served during the height of the Great Recession as chief liaison to Wall Street.

In that role, he helped coordinate the sale of Bear Sterns to JPMorgan Chase. But he also allowed Lehman Brothers to go under in 2008, a watershed moment for global financial markets. Warsh resigned from the Fed in 2011 after publicly voicing his opposition to the central bank’s plan to buy $600 billion worth of bonds to inject more money into the economy.

More recently, Warsh advised Trump’s transition team on economic policy after the November election. In a January opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal, he joined Trump in criticizing the Fed for letting inflation rise sharply during and after the pandemic.

Warsh currently serves as a distinguished economics fellow at the Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank; and is a visiting scholar at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

Additionally, he is a member of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s panel of advisers. He is married to billionaire Jane Lauder, granddaughter of Estée Lauder, the late cosmetics industry mogul.

His views on economic events and the Fed

In his Wall Street Journal op-ed, Warsh wrote that high inflation rates over the past few years arose from “a government that spent too much and a central bank that printed too much.” However, most mainstream economists attribute inflation’s eruption in 2021 mostly to pandemic-induced shocks to demand and supply.

Warsh wrote that “the Fed should steer clear of political prognostications, not just in word but in deed,” pointing to minutes from a Fed meeting last year indicating officials believed Trump’s proposed policies could fuel inflation.

In an interview with Fox Business ahead of the Fed’s latest policy meeting last month, Warsh said the turmoil sparked by Trump’s tariff war indicates an economy that “is transitioning.”

“The president inherited a fiscal and economic and regulatory mess, and it’s going to take a little digging out to be on a stronger platform for growth,” he said. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, so this will take some time.”

When asked about the likelihood of Trump’s tariffs stoking inflation, Warsh said that “inflation is a choice, and the Fed has made a lot of bad choices over these last several years.”

“The president has to take matters into this own hands and try to kill inflation by reducing government spending,” he said.

