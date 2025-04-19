What’s open and closed on Easter Day 2025

By Nayeli Jaramillo-Plata, CNN

(CNN) — Before you hop out the door this Easter Sunday, ﻿it may be worth checking what’s open as some places aren’t cracking their doors.

Easter falls on April 20 this year. While it’s not a federal holiday, it’s widely observed across the US, and many businesses either close or shorten their hours.

A﻿ccording to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to shell out $23.6 billion on Easter celebrations. So whether you’re hunting for last-minute groceries, grabbing a bite to eat or planning to just enjoy the day, here’s what’s open (and closed) this Easter Sunday.

Retail and grocery stores

Walmart, Kroger’s, Food Lion, Wegmans and Trader Joe’s (except for one store in Portland, Maine) will all be open during regular hours. Still, it’s best to double-check with your local store, as hours could vary.

Several major retailers will be closed for the holiday, including Target, Aldi, Lowe’s and Best Buy. Warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club will also shut their doors for the day.

Shoppers hoping to browse clothing or home goods will also have to wait — TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Burlington and JCPenney will all be closed on Easter.

Restaurants

Most major restaurant chains like McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Wendy’s will be open on Easter Sunday, but hours can vary depending on the location.

Sit-down favorites like Cracker Barrel, Olive Garden and Golden Corral will be open during their regular hours. Chains like Applebee’s, IHOP and Panera Bread may have adjusted schedules, so it’s a good idea to call ahead or check online.

Some popular spots, including Zaxby’s, Chipotle, CAVA, Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out, will be closed for the holiday.

Financial services

Most banks will be closed on Easter Sunday, although that’s not out of the ordinary since many do not operate on Sundays. Online and mobile banking services will still be available.

Markets are always closed on the weekends. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will trade on Monday as usual.

Postal services

US Postal Service offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery, in keeping with standard Sunday operations, but Express Critical will be available.

Most FedEx services also won’t be available, though FedEx offices will be open on modified hours and Custom Critical will be available.

