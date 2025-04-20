It’s 4/20: Here’s where to score some food deals

By Nayeli Jaramillo-Plata, CNN

(CNN) — April 20, or “4/20,” is the unofficial holiday for cannabis culture.

While the origins of “weed day” are a bit hazy — the most widely accepted story traces back to a group of California high schoolers who met at 4:20 pm to smoke marijuana — 4/20 has gained mainstream recognition in the United States and many other countries.

With recreational cannabis now legal in 24 states and Washington, DC, and medical use approved in 39 states, businesses are rolling out freebies, promos and limited-edition drops to mark the occasion.

But you don’t have to be part of cannabis culture for these deals, including burgers, cookies and more.

Munchies & fast food

Whether you’re partaking or just hungry for a good deal, a range of restaurants and fast food chains are dishing out 4/20-inspired promos. Here’s where to satisfy your cravings:

Savory cravings

Jimmy John’s : The new THC (Totally Hot Chips) Box includes a sandwich, chips, cookie and a mystery surprise.

: The new THC (Totally Hot Chips) Box includes a sandwich, chips, cookie and a mystery surprise. Velvet Taco : Back for the day, the 420 Blazin’ Taco is packed with mac and cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos chicken tenders, chile aioli and fruity pebbles — all wrapped in a flour tortilla for $4.20.

: Back for the day, the 420 Blazin’ Taco is packed with mac and cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos chicken tenders, chile aioli and fruity pebbles — all wrapped in a flour tortilla for $4.20. Mellow Mushroom : Pretzel Bites are just $4.20 all week, available for dine-in or online with the code MEL420.

: Pretzel Bites are just $4.20 all week, available for dine-in or online with the code MEL420. Moe’s Southwest Grill : Moe Rewards members get $5 off any $20+ order placed through the app, through April 20.

: Moe Rewards members get $5 off any $20+ order placed through the app, through April 20. Red Lobster: Select locations are serving up a $4.20 cocktail made with Still G.I.N. by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, plus a Skittles sidecar.

Fast food options

Buffalo Wild Wings : Rewards members can grab a free sandwich with a $15 order, or get 10 free boneless wings with a $20 purchase.

: Rewards members can grab a free sandwich with a $15 order, or get 10 free boneless wings with a $20 purchase. Popeyes : The Munchies Menu — available only through the app or website — features limited-time offers, including $4.20 sandwiches.

: The Munchies Menu — available only through the app or website — features limited-time offers, including $4.20 sandwiches. Smashburger: Score four Classic Smash Singles for $20, in-store, online or via the app.

Sweet tooth specials

Insomnia Cookies : Use code GOODSTUFF for $4.20 off a Deluxe Six-Pack. Get free delivery on $15+ orders with GARDENING, and starting April 18, score a free mini flowerpot keychain in-store while supplies last.

: Use code GOODSTUFF for $4.20 off a Deluxe Six-Pack. Get free delivery on $15+ orders with GARDENING, and starting April 18, score a free mini flowerpot keychain in-store while supplies last. Magnolia Bakery : A special 4/20 duo — one vanilla and one chocolate cupcake with marshmallow filling and peanut butter buttercream — is available for $11.99.

: A special 4/20 duo — one vanilla and one chocolate cupcake with marshmallow filling and peanut butter buttercream — is available for $11.99. Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop: The woman-owned cookie company is offering 15% off all orders through April 30 with code MUNCHIES.

Cannabis laws vary by state. Check your local regulations before making a purchase. Offers listed are subject to availability and may vary by location. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume cannabis where legal.

