DHL will restart global shipments worth over $800 to US consumers

London (CNN) — DHL will resume global shipments from businesses to American consumers worth more than $800 after a suspension earlier this month, the company said Monday.

Earlier in April, DHL temporarily suspended business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments of that customs value to the United States, starting from April 21 and until further notice.

The reason for the suspension was a new US requirement that all shipments to the country valued above $800 be formally processed for entry, down from the previous threshold of $2,500, the company said at the time. “This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock,” it noted.

In a statement Monday, DHL said it has since been working to enhance its clearance capacity and that the industry also had a “constructive dialogue” with US authorities, including the Department of Commerce, to “optimize” customs regulations.

“Adjustments to US customs regulations will allow DHL to resume accepting B2C shipments with a declared value exceeding $800 into the US,” the company said. The resumption is effective immediately.

This month’s suspension of certain DHL deliveries to the US is not the only disruption affecting Americans. On April 16, Hong Kong’s postal service said it will stop handling packages coming from or going to the US, citing US President Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate the so-called de minimis exception. The exemption from tariffs, which applies to international shipments worth $800 or less, is expiring on May 2.

Ahead of next week, Temu and Shein, whose low-priced goods are popular with American shoppers, have already raised prices on many items. The e-commerce companies source most of their products from China.

