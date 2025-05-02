SharkNinja recalls nearly 2 million pressure cookers due to burn injuries

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Household appliance maker SharkNinja is recalling roughly 1.8 million pressure cookers due to reports of burn injuries, according to a US Consumer Product Safety Commission notice posted Thursday.

The Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker risks burning users because the lid can be opened during use, potentially “causing hot contents to escape,” according to the release.

There have been 106 reports of burn injuries, of which more than 50 have been second- or third-degree burns to the face or body, according to the commission. More than 26 lawsuits have been filed against SharkNinja, according to the safety commission.

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for SharkNinja,” the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement to CNN, adding that the recall was in cooperation with the US commission and Health Canada. “This addresses reports that some consumers have been able to open the pressure-cooking lids of certain units of these cookers during use, resulting in burn injuries from hot contents.”

The notice said consumers with the pressure cooker should “immediately stop using the product’s pressure-cooking function.” The recall includes cookers labeled with model numbers OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO.

The multi-function appliance, which can be used for pressure cooking and air frying, was sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon and Target at stores and online. It could also be purchased directly from the brand website.

About 184,240 of the recalled pressure cookers were sold in Canada.

“Consumers can continue to use the product’s air frying and other functions,” according to the notice.

The recall also includes any OP300 series replacement pressure cooker lids that were purchased as an additional part. Consumers should contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid, according to the notice.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.