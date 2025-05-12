AMC to offer 50% off tickets on Wednesdays starting this summer

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — AMC Theatres, the world’s largest theater chain, will be offering even more discounts to moviegoers starting this summer.

Beginning July 9, the movie theater chain will offer 50% off adult movie tickets on Wednesdays for those part of the AMC Stubs rewards program. AMC already offers discounted tickets on Tuesdays for Stubs members, which will continue, the company said.

Movie theaters had been battered by dual Hollywood strikes and the rapid rise of streaming services, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, which effectively shut down movie attendance. AMC has also faced increasing competition from smaller, more luxurious options like IPIC Theaters and Alamo Drafthouse.

AMC made a number of changes to stay afloat, such as revamping in-theater offerings and investing in concert films. Although there’s been a resurgence at the box office, the theater giant’s US attendance recently fell more than 11% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the year earlier. (CEO Adam Aron called the drop “an anomaly that has already corrected itself” in an earnings call last week.)

“Realistically, we could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery,” Aron said in a release Monday. He said the April and May box office numbers have been “booming” — a trend that he expects to continue for the rest of the year.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said the deal is coming at an “auspicious time” with the upcoming summer box office approaching. July’s releases include “Superman” and “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

“The excitement and anticipation that surrounds the upcoming slate on the big screen will make a midweek bargain option a huge winner for AMC and most importantly for moviegoers who, with so many movies on their ‘must see’ list, will appreciate the discount and come back for more over the coming weeks,” he said.

Aron said that Tuesdays have some of the highest movie attendance of the week.

Though premium movie theater experiences like IMAX and Dolby Cinema cost more, AMC said the 50% discount will also apply to those on the base ticket price. And the 50% off deal may exclude certain movies or holidays.

AMC didn’t indicate how long the promotion would run or if it’s a permanent change. It is free to join the basic AMC Stubs Insider program, which currently has over 36 million members at all levels.

