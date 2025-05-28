Victoria’s Secret takes down its website after a security incident

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Shares of Victoria’s Secret fell Wednesday after the lingerie company took down its US website, saying there was a prolonged “security incident.”

Shoppers visiting the website will see a black screen with the company’s statement rather than its usual selection of lingerie, sleepwear and other products.

The retailer has “identified and are taking steps to address a security incident,” according to a statement posted to its website. “We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution.”

It’s rare for a company of Victoria Secret’s size to have such a prolonged site-wide outage. While its physical retail stores remain open, revenue from online shopping is critical for Victoria’s Secret. The brand generated $2 billion in net sales from direct channels that include online shopping in 2024, or roughly a third of its annual sales.

In a statement to CNN, Victoria’s Secret said that it “immediately enacted our response protocols” and that “third-party experts are engaged.”

CNN has asked the company for more detail. A report from Bloomberg and posts on social media indicate the outage has been going on since at least Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.