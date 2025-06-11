Nintendo Switch 2 sales set a record in four days

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Nintendo announced Wednesday that it sold more than 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles, marking a new record for the company.

The Japanese company said that it’s the “highest global sales level” for any Nintendo device within the first four days of release and perhaps puts Nintendo in good shape to meet its goal of selling 15 million Switch 2 devices by the end of next March.

“We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America president and chief operating officer in a press release.

Excitement has swirled over the $450 device because it’s Nintendo’s first major console launch since the original Switch arrived about eight years ago. The original Switch ended up selling 152 million units since its 2017 release.

Nintendo released the Switch 2 on June 5, with hardcore gamers lining up for hours for the gaming console and Best Buy stores extending hours to meet demand.

Nintendo has made significant upgrades to the Switch 2 hardware to justify the hefty price increase, including a larger screen, upgraded versions of the Joy-Con controllers and new social features. It also has several new features, including a Game Chat function that lets gamers communicate with other players by tapping a button on the console.

CNN's Lisa Eadicicco contributed to this report.