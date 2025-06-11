Starbucks is entering the protein wars with a new topping

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Starbucks is dipping its toes in the increasingly growing appetite for protein, with a new topping for its coffee drinks.

The company is testing a new protein cold foam at five US locations as part of CEO Brian Niccol’s plans to expand into the wellness sector and reverse sagging sales. The trial pairs a banana-flavored foam, packed with 15 grams of protein, with a sugar-free vanilla latte.

The addition, announced Tuesday at a company event in Las Vegas, is part of Starbucks’ broader plans in “reimagining and modernizing its beverages and food to build a relevant, hype-worthy global menu that will resonate with customers,” according to a statement.

Niccol is cutting 30% of the menu but also adding new foods and drinks, while tweaking its current offerings. Starbucks said it has started to test baking some pastries in stores, rather than being shipped and warmed up. The first test is a new buttery croissant and a double chocolate cookie.

Adding a protein option seems like a no-brainer for Starbucks, considering the protein shake category is blossoming into a $6 billion sector, according to Beverage Digest. It’s dominated by premade options, like Coca-Cola’s Core Power and PepsiCo’s Muscle Milk, and by smaller rivals like Dutch Bros., which has a expansive lineup of protein coffee drinks.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is planning to integrate artificial intelligence at 35 locations to help baristas speed up service. The tool, called “Green Dot Assist,” would let employees ask questions to a tablet about how to make drinks or troubleshoot equipment.

Niccol also told the Financial Times that the company has received “a lot of interest” in the sale of a stake in its struggling China unit. The chain lowered prices this week on some drinks in the country as it looks to siphon customers from rival Luckin Coffee.

