American Eagle stock surges 25% after Sydney Sweeney’s ‘good jeans’ ad campaign boosts brand

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — American Eagle stock surged 25% after its earnings report Wednesday, with its CEO thanking the controversial Sydney Sweeney “Good Jeans” ad campaign for boosting brand awareness and profit.

“The fall season is off to a positive start. Fueled by stronger product offerings and the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce, we have seen an uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales,” American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein said on Wednesday in an earnings release statement.

Sweeney’s ad campaign with American Eagle certainly did bring awareness to the brand last month. In the video, the blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress is posing in American Eagle jeans, saying: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring… My body’s composition is determined by my genes.”

Seemingly everyone had an opinion on it, from some people claiming eugenics to President Donald Trump calling the ad “fantastic.”

The company said in its earnings call on Wednesday that Sweeney’s jean collaborations with the company “sold out within a week” and that some of those items had sold out within a day.

“The campaigns combined have generated a staggering 40 billion impressions as we look ahead, our plan to build on this momentum,” American Eagle’s executive creative director, Jennifer Foyle, said during the call.

American Eagle had a much more negative outlook in its previous earnings in May, when Schottenstein said it was “a challenging period for our business” and withdrew its full-year outlook (it re-issued that guidance this quarter).

American Eagle’s total revenue fell 1% to $1.28 billion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.