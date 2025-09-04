This typically dull congressional hearing could alter the direction of America’s economy

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump’s ambition to revamp the Federal Reserve could get a significant boost at a confirmation hearing Thursday. The future of the world’s most powerful central bank and the direction of the US economy stand in the balance.

At 10 a.m., the Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing to consider the nomination of Stephen Miran, one of Trump’s top economic advisers, to fill a vacant seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors. It’s a crucial step in Trump’s efforts to reshape the Fed, potentially eroding its long-accepted independence from politics, which in part has helped the US economy grow to and remain the world’s largest over the past century.

Meanwhile, less than a mile away from Capitol Hill, a federal judge will review new court filings from the Trump administration and perhaps rule as early as Thursday whether Lisa Cook, whom the president fired last week over allegations of mortgage fraud, can remain as a Fed governor while her lawsuit challenging Trump’s removal order moves forward in litigation.

Since the beginning of the year, the Fed has been subject to unprecedented attacks by the Trump administration because central bankers haven’t heeded the president’s demands to lower interest rates. Fed officials have stood pat since December because they’ve wanted to see how the US economy responds to Trump’s sweeping policies first, though they’re gearing up for a rate cut in two weeks.

The attacks on the Fed — and the likelihood of a Trump loyalist soon serving on the central bank’s board — raise the question as to whether the Fed’s crucial decisions on interest rates will remain truly free of politics as Trump gives the US central bank’s leadership a makeover.

In his prepared testimony, Miran said the Fed’s rate-setting committee “is an independent group with a monumental task, and I intend to preserve that independence and serve the American people to the best of my ability.”

In media interviews after Trump announced his nomination, Miran has repeatedly said the Fed should be independent.

Miran’s views to be challenged by Democrats

But Miran, a Harvard-trained PhD economist, has challenged the Fed’s independence in the recent past. Last year, Miran co-authored a Manhattan Institute report that called the Fed’s independence an outdated “shibboleth,” and he called for shorter terms for Fed governors to give the president more power to hold sway over the agency.

“Central bank independence has long been considered an essential element for successful monetary policy. But central banks are creations of political exigency, and pure independence exists only in textbooks,” the report said. “It can also bestow power without accountability.”

Miran is also one of the main architects of Trump’s aggressive trade policy. In a November 2024 paper, Miran detailed how a tariff -centric approach, aimed at weakening the dollar, could reshape the global trading system in favor of the United States.

His unconventional perspective will likely come into full view during his hearing. Democrats — and some Republicans — are expected to press Miran particularly on his view about the Fed’s independence.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the banking committee’s ranking member, said in prepared remarks published ahead of Miran’s hearing that “every claim he makes and every vote he takes will be tainted with the suspicion that he isn’t an honest broker, but that he is Donald Trump’s puppet.”

If confirmed to be a Fed governor, Miran would no longer play a role in shaping the administration’s fiscal and trade policy. Fed officials typically avoid weighing in on those matters in the spirit of Fed independence. But lawmakers are expected to challenge Miran about whether his economic views are perhaps too radical to serve on the Fed.

Fed Chair Stephen Miran?

There’s a chance Miran won’t just be a Fed governor.

When Miran’s nomination was announced, Trump said the appointment would last through January, aimed at filling the remainder of former Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s term, who resigned in early August without citing a reason for her departure. Last week, Trump said he is considering a longer term for Miran.

“We might switch him to the other, it’s a longer term, and pick somebody else,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting on August 26, referring to Cook’s term, which is slated to last through 2038 and is currently in litigation after his firing of her. “We’ll have a majority very shortly. So that’ll be great. Once we have a majority, housing is going to swing, and it’s going to be great.”

For months, Trump has complained that the Fed not lowering interest rates is forcing the federal government to make massive interest payments on its debt and that it is hurting housing affordability for Americans.

If confirmed, Miran would be in a position to be elevated as Fed chair, potentially taking the same route that other former Fed chairs have taken, such as Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke (who also led the Council of Economic Advisers).

According to Fed rules, the chair can be chosen only among current Fed governors, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump has attacked for months, has refused to reveal if he’s staying on the board after his term as chair ends in May 2026. Powell’s term on the board runs through 2028, so he could theoretically choose to stay as a Fed governor, though Fed chair typically step down altogether after their term as chair ends.

Lisa Cook’s future hangs in the balance

While senators consider the possibility of Miran as a Fed governor, Cook’s own status on the central bank’s governing board is in question.

Last week, Cook filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s firing of her, claiming the president violated her due process rights under the Constitution and federal law. The federal government said the firing was justified because the president determined there was sufficient cause, citing unproven allegations of mortgage fraud.

Cook requested that the court allow her to remain in her job while the litigation moves forward, but in an emergency hearing on August 29, US District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee, asked for more written arguments to be submitted to her this week.

The court’s ruling on whether Cook will keep her job while the high-stakes case plays out is crucial, with a Fed policy meeting coming up on September 16-17. The Fed is widely expected to lower rates for the first time since December.

Last week after Cook was fired, the 11 Democrats on the committee that will consider Miran’s nomination called on the chair, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, to postpone Miran’s hearing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

