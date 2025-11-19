Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board as scrutiny over Jeffrey Epstein emails intensifies

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — Larry Summers is resigning from the OpenAI board as he steps away from public commitments, after more emails between the Harvard economist and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released last week by a House committee.

“In line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI,” Summers said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company, and look forward to following their progress.”

Last week a House committee released emails showing years of personal correspondence between the two men, including Summers making sexist comments and seeking Epstein’s romantic advice.

“Larry has decided to resign from the OpenAI Board of Directors, and we respect his decision,” OpenAI’s board of directors said in a statement. “We appreciate his many contributions and the perspective he brought to the Board.”

Summers previously served as former President Bill Clinton’s Treasury secretary, former President Barack Obama’s National Economic Council director, and as Harvard University president. Summers resigned from the Harvard presidency in 2006 after facing pressure amid multiple controversies.

Harvard, where Summers is also a professor, is launching an investigation into Summers’ relationship with Epstein, school newspaper The Crimson reported Tuesday citing a Harvard spokesperson. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former Harvard professor herself, has urged the University to cut ties with Summers.

Summers joined the board of the artificial intelligence company in 2023, right as OpenAI welcomed back CEO Sam Altman just days after he was ousted by the previous board.

