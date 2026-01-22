Consumer spending remained strong during the holiday season despite elevated prices

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Consumers continued to ramp up their spending as the holiday shopping season revved up in November, but high prices continued to bite, new data showed Thursday.

A shutdown-delayed report from the Commerce Department showed that spending rose 0.5% from October, an increase that was above economists’ expectations for a 0.4% gain.

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 0.3%.

The report also showed that inflation remained stubbornly higher than normal, according to the shutdown-delayed report that also included previously unreleased data for October.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — the inflation gauge the Federal Reserve uses for its 2% target rate — rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, which brought the annual rate to 2.8%.

Economists were expecting inflation to rise 0.2% from October and 2.8% for the year ended in November, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

