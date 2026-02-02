Police searching for Savannah Guthrie’s mother believe a crime occurred. ‘She did not leave on her own,’ sheriff says



KGUN, PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, CNN

By Karina Tsui, Brian Stelter, Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities are investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie as a crime, the Pima County, Arizona, sheriff said Monday, appealing to the public for information that will help find the mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has mobility issues and is without key medication, Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

“We know she didn’t just walk out of there,” Nanos said. “She did not leave on her own.”

Guthrie was last seen Saturday around 9:30 p.m. near her home, where she lived alone in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Nanos said. When Guthrie did not show up to church Sunday morning, a church member called her family, who went to her home around 11 a.m. to look for her, the sheriff said.

A family member called 911 around noon Sunday to report her missing, Nanos said.

Homicide detectives were sent to the home of Nancy Guthrie, which is not standard, Nanos said at a news conference late Sunday.

What detectives found at the scene was “very concerning,” the sheriff said.

“We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene – that we do in fact have a crime,” Nanos said Monday.

Police described the circumstances as suspicious.

“Nancy Guthrie is of great, sound mind. This is not dementia-related. She is as sharp as a tack,” Nanos said. “The family wants everybody to know this isn’t somebody who just wandered off.”

Police have Guthrie’s cellphone, Nanos added.

Search and rescue teams, including volunteers, dogs, border patrol agents and helicopters, were also dispatched overnight.

While the police department gets these types of calls quite often, Nanos said, “this one stood out” due to what was found at the house.

Guthrie has some physical ailments but no cognitive issues, Nanos said, citing her family.

“Everybody just wants to be able to know that they can go outside and enjoy their community and come home and be safe at night in their rooms, asleep in bed, and this lady wasn’t able to accomplish that,” Nanos said Monday. “We need her back. We need to find her, and time is very critical.”

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public, Nanos said.

The “Today” show led with the news on Monday morning and shared a statement from Savannah Guthrie, who said, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

“Today” show host Jenna Bush Hager revealed Monday the 84-year-old is without the daily medication she needs to survive.

Savannah Guthrie, whose father died before her senior year of high school, has spoken highly of her mother and their close relationship.

When the anchor was offered her first news job in Butte, Montana, at the age of 21, her mother encouraged her to pursue the role, despite the distance from home.

“It’s not because she didn’t want me to stay. Of course she wanted me to stay,” the “Today” anchor recalled. “But she’s like, ‘I’m not going to stand in the way of your dreams.’”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

