War with Iran means higher gas prices. How is that affecting your small business?

(CNN) — Rising oil prices tied to the conflict in the Middle East could add another strain for US small businesses already struggling under the weight of stubborn inflation and President Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs.

Rising costs for goods, services and wages were the most common financial challenge reported last year, according to a recent Federal Reserve study. Many firms said they passed those costs on to customers or absorbed them.

Small businesses account for nearly half of US employment and drive much of the country’s job growth. Are higher fuel costs affecting your business? Have you had to adjust pricing, staffing, deliveries, production levels, or future plans in response? We want to hear what this moment looks like from your vantage point.

