Dow tumbles by more than 1,000 points as Iran conflict spills beyond the Middle East

New York (CNN) — US stocks extended losses Thursday afternoon as concerns about a prolonged war with Iran continued to push oil prices higher.

The Dow tumbled 1,013 points, or 2.08%. The S&P 500 fell 1.28% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.16%.

Oil prices traded at their highest level since mid-2024. US crude oil prices jumped 8.2%, to $80.78 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 5.2%, to $85.63 per barrel.

US natural gas and diesel futures rose 2.6% and 10%, respectively. Higher energy prices could stoke inflation, complicating the outlook for the Federal Reserve and posing trouble for stocks.

“There remains a high level of uncertainty over the potential length of the conflict and scale of disruption to global energy supplies,” Lee Hardman, senior currency economist at MUFG, said in a note.

Stocks in Europe were also lower: The region’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index sank 1.29% and Germany’s DAX index fell 1.61%.

The US dollar strengthened against other major currencies, benefiting from investors seeking safe havens. The dollar index is up 1.7% this week.

Treasury yields climbed as investors sold bonds and weighed the potential inflationary impact of higher oil prices. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.14%, its highest level in three weeks.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, surged 18%. “Fear” was the sentiment driving markets, according to CNN’s Fear and Greed Index.

“We’ve seen no signs of de-escalation yet, and oil prices are continuing to move higher,” Jim Reid, global head of macro research at Deutsche Bank, said in a note.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

