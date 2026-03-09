Skip to Content
Tracking gas and oil prices as Iran war escalates

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Oil prices have surged this ﻿week
By Soph Warnes, Matt Stiles, Tal Yellin, CNN

(CNN) — Oil prices have surged this ﻿week, raising the price at the pump just as Americans are already struggling with affordability.

Oil prices Monday hit their highest level since mid-2022 when markets were rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CNN is tracking the daily price of oil and gasoline, including the average price at the pump in each US state.

The AAA national average for regular gasoline has surged to the highest level of either of President Donald Trump’s terms in the White House.

See the average price per gallon of gasoline in each state and how it has changed since the beginning of the US-Israeli war with Iran:

CNN’s John Towfighi contributed to this report.

