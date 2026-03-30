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Have you struggled to land an internship or an entry-level job?

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Published 12:58 PM

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — It remains difficult for Americans to find a new job, especially among people in their 20s. Even internships for college students have become harder to secure these days.

Over the past year and a half, employers across most industries have slammed the brakes on hiring as workers stay put in their jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, resulting in a US labor market with unusually slow churn.

Unemployment among Americans ages 20 through 24 reached a four-year high of 9.2% late last year (though it has declined since.) Meanwhile, internship postings tracked by jobs site Handshake declined more than 15% between 2023 and 2025.

Either because of AI or persistent economic uncertainty, employers aren’t hiring like they used to, which is preventing many young Americans from getting their foot in the door. And that may have unintended consequences for companies later down the line, signaling the breakdown of the career pipeline for young people, who are the senior employees of the future.

If you’ve struggled to land an internship or find a entry-level job, share your story below.

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