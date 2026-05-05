Trump’s EEOC sues New York Times, alleging discrimination against a White male employee

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued The New York Times on Tuesday, escalating a months-long investigation into the newsroom and advancing a discrimination case the paper has cast as politically motivated.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, was brought on behalf of a White male employee who claims he was denied a promotion because of his race and gender.

“As a White male,” the unidentified employee “did not match the race and/or sex characteristics NYT sought to increase in its leadership through its diversity actions and aspirations,” the EEOC claims.

“The selected candidate’s race (multiracial) and/or her sex (female) factored into NYT’s decision to advance her to the final interview panel,” the lawsuit adds.

The complaint seeks a court order barring the Times from discriminating on the basis of race or sex, as well as back pay with interest, compensation for “emotional pain” and “mental anguish,” and punitive damages for alleged “malicious and/or reckless conduct.” It also seeks either a promotion to deputy editor or front pay.

The lawsuit follows recent reporting by the Times that the EEOC, under President Donald Trump, has been pursuing discrimination cases that “match Trump‘s agenda” opposing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. In that report, EEOC field staff said they were being pressured to bring “politically charged cases, even with little evidence.”

The Times reported the agency had been investigating the complaint for months before its posture shifted in late April, accelerating toward a lawsuit. The case was notably filed by the EEOC itself, rather than the employee in question.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Times said it “categorically rejects the politically motivated allegations brought by the Trump administration’s EEOC.”

“Our employment practices are merit-based and focused on recruiting and promoting the best talent in the world,” the company said. “We will defend ourselves vigorously.”

The Times also said the complaint focuses on a single staffer while making “sweeping claims that ignore the facts to fit a predetermined narrative.”

“Neither race nor gender played a role in this decision — we hired the most qualified candidate, and she is an excellent editor,” the Times said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.