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CNN - Business/Consumer

Get ready for Trump’s tariff Plan C

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Published 3:30 AM

By Elisabeth Buchwald, Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That’s exactly what President Donald Trump is doing with tariffs.

After the Supreme Court struck down his most sweeping import levies in February, the Trump administration has scrambled to find legal pathways to restore them. It has leaned on a patchwork of other trade laws, but those authorities are narrower, slower and subject to legal challenges as well.

Now comes Plan C, with a new set of tariffs expected on Friday.

“The specific authorities this administration is using have changed, but the trade strategy has not,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told senators on Wednesday.

Here’s how the administration got here — and where Trump’s tariff agenda could go next.

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