China’s humanoid robots have been taking over the global market. Now the US is banning them

By John Liu, CNN

(CNN) — China, which supplies the vast majority of the world’s humanoid robots, has suddenly been cut off from its largest export market as the US government moves to curb its reliance on foreign technology.

On Tuesday, the Trump Administration banned new humanoid and quadruped robot imports from foreign manufacturers, claiming they pose “unacceptable risks” to US national security. The ban also includes power converters used to connect renewable energy infrastructure and batteries to the power grid.

The new restrictions, which excludes models already in use, are the latest attempt by Washington to bolster and safeguard its domestic industries and supply chain, amid an intensifying rivalry with China to dominate advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

While China has trailed the US in the development of cutting-edge AI models, the rollout of ever more powerful Chinese models in recent months has rattled Washington and Silicon Valley.

China, analysts said, has also established a lead in AI consumer applications and AI-enabled hardware, such as robots, thanks to its manufacturing scale and ability to commercialize products quickly.

“These devices could create supply chain vulnerabilities that could disrupt US economic and national security and could create a cybersecurity risk that threatened American critical infrastructure,” the Federal Communications Commission said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to China’s Ministry of Commerce as well as top Chinese humanoid robot makers, including Unitree, Agibot, UBTech and Galbot, for comment.

This is not the first time that the FCC has banned foreign technologies, with a particular focus on Chinese businesses. Last December, it introduced similar restrictions against foreign made drones, effectively cutting off another Chinese tech giant DJI from the US market.

In just a few years, China’s humanoid robot industry has blossomed into one of the country’s most promising strategic sectors, with more than 140 manufacturers and a rapidly-expanding supply chain.

Chinese companies account for 90% of worldwide shipments, while US competitors like Tesla and Figure AI have struggled to start mass manufacturing. The US – the world’s largest consumer market – was also the biggest overseas destination for Chinese-made androids last year, according to technology research firm Interact Analysis.

Last month, US tech giant Nvidia said it would partner with one of China’s top humanoid robot makers Unitree for research and development. But that same month, Unitree was marked by the US government as a potential security risk with connection to the Chinese military, and barred from entering any contracts with the Department of Defense.

Lian Jye Su, chief analyst focusing on artificial intelligence and humanoid robots at research firm Omdia, said that the ban will likely disrupt US sales for Chinese robot makers in the short term. However, he expects the overall impact to be “minimal,” given the longstanding geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

“They were realistic about their opportunity in the US market and the current ban reflects their expectations,” he said, adding that many Chinese vendors are looking at Europe as their prime destination.

“Given the current shortage of alternatives, the ban is unlikely to hurt their growth trajectory,” Su added.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Fred He in Beijing contributing to this report.