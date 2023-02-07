Skip to Content
Sen. Daines’s Twitter account suspended after posting profile picture of himself hunting

<i>Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>Twitter has suspended Steve Daines's account after he posted a profile picture of himself hunting. The Montana Republican Senator is pictured here in 2022 in Washington
By Brian Fung, CNN

Twitter has suspended Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines’s account for violations of the company’s sensitive media policy.

Daines’ Twitter profile currently displays messages indicating that the account is “temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

According to an aide to the senator, Daines’ account was suspended due to his profile picture, which had shown Daines and his wife posing while hunting. A separate campaign account for Daines with a different profile picture was unaffected.

A message from Twitter notifying Daines of his suspension, obtained by CNN, shows the company had determined the profile picture violated Twitter’s rule against “graphic violence or adult content in profile images.”

Twitter and Daines’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension,” said Philip Letsou, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in a statement.

