Pocatello seeks public input on Cusick Creek Trailhead

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Cusick Creek trailhead is on a path to a better future with our help. The city of Pocatello is seeking public input for a pair of grants through the Idaho Department of public works.

Funding is intended to go towards improvements and erosion control at the trailhead. Along with enlarging the parking lot, added fencing and interpretive signage about the historic water reservoir will also be included.

The second grant would provide funding for better access to the Portneuf River Access for kayaking and canoeing near Sacajawea park. This will also include Abraszewski trailhead.

If grant funds are approved, improvements are expected to be made in late summer of 2020 or early 2021.

To submit a comment or get involved, you can call the Pocatello Science and Environment Department at (208) 234-6518.

