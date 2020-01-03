Pocatello and Chubbuck set to hold joint city address

Idaho

Following Pocatello’s state of the city address Thursday evening, Pocatello and Chubbuck are holding a joint city address Friday.

Both cities are expected to discuss upcoming projects and pertinent issues in north Bannock County. Community members and local business leaders are expected to gather for the joint city address.

The event is organized by the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce. It will be held at the Clarion Inn at 11:30 a.m Friday.

Local news 8’s Brady Halbleib will be there and will have the full story tonight.

