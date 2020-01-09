United Way of Pocatello’s new location and new community assessment

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A lot of changes are coming to the united way of Pocatello with the new year. At the start of 2020, the social service agency will be moving to its new location at 101 N. Main St. in Old Town.

They formally announced the move before the city council this morning. Additionally, the agency recently conducted a community assessment to identify needs within the city. This allows them to partner with other agencies to create an effective response for low-income families.

They found that nearly 10,000 jobs in southeast Idaho will require additional education or certification over the next decade.

"When they come out of high school, they know what program to enter and they know that they're going to have a job waiting for them in this community,” director of imPACT East Idaho, Felice Otero said.

United Way hopes to spread awareness to parents and school advisors now so that local students will be employable in the future.

