Rural hospital’s new ‘isolation room’ ready for potential coronavirus outbreak

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The fight to contain the coronavirus continues in major hospitals and government agencies across the globe. Meanwhile, rural hospitals in our region are also preparing to be on the front line.

A new pressurized room is giving some comfort to hospital staff at Power County Hospital. Its air system prevents airborne pathogens from being transmitted throughout the hospital.

“It's much safer for the community and our staff," hospital administrator, Jacklyn Taylor said.

Although parts of the hospital are under construction, this new pressurized room gives the hospital the ability to house infectious patients, making infection control prevention, Debbie Cutforth’s life much easier.

"So we would triage the patient right away and if they showed the signs and had a history of travel, we would definitely get them into this isolation area as soon as possible,” Cutforth said.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has now infected thousands and killed nearly 130 people. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is working around the clock to contain the virus, but there are already five confirmed cases in the U.S.

The CDC says they still do not have a cure or vaccine. At this point, containing the virus which has already spread to other parts of the world is nearly impossible. Some health officials believe it's too late.

