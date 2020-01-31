Diehard fan headed to third Chiefs Super Bowl

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A local metro man has been going to Chiefs games since the team first came here from Dallas, Texas.

This year, not only is he celebrating 52 years of being a season ticket holder but he’ll be celebrating in Miami at the third Chiefs Super Bowl he’s attended.

“I was at their first,” he said.

Earl Freeman has been to every Super Bowl the Chiefs have been in, both in 1966 and 1970. He said tickets for those championship games cost him just $12 and $15.

“It was a cheap price then, but at the time you didn’t think that money was cheap because I was a union painter back then for $3 to $4 per hour,” he explained.

Freeman signed up to be a season ticket holder in 1968. Now, 50 years after the last Super Bowl he attended, he said he’s going again after winning the Chiefs season ticket holder lottery.

“When I saw that I had won, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing.,’” he said.

Over the years, Freeman has been awarded many gifts from the Chiefs to commemorate certain milestone years he’s been a season ticket holder. That includes numerous footballs and patches he’s been able to add to his favorite Chiefs gear.

“They asked me to give them the number of my favorite player and I said Otis Taylor, 89,” he said, “then they sent it to me with my name on the back.”

He said the years certainly have come with changes.

“Instead of getting a packet full of tickets, now we get a card that we scan as we go in,” he said.

They have also come with some frustrating times.

“I’ve sat through a lot of dry years of not winning and down years with the team, but I’ve been behind them still all that time,” he said.

As a diehard fan who was in the stands for the Chiefs first Super Bowl, he will be in Miami this week for the third.

“I’m just so glad that I’m here today and physically able to go and have the opportunity to go,” he said.

Having won the season ticket holder lottery, Freeman will have his flight, ticket, and hotel all paid for.

He said he leaves for Miami on Friday on the Chiefs charter plane.

