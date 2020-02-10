Boundary changes headed to a vote

News

AMMOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Bonneville Joint School District 93 had to adjust after a failed bond measure paired with growing enrollment.

The district held meetings with parents who expressed concern over a proposed change to many of the elementary schools. They also got a chance to hear other ideas to fix the growing problem.

They came up with a way to use Falls Valley Elementary school. Using an estimated 8 classrooms, the gifted and talented and preschool programs would move to the space. This would allow the district the ability to use empty classrooms without having kids cross Hitt Road.

Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said, “We are still going to make some boundary changes and well propose those to the board on Wednesday, but they’re scaled back from what our original proposal was.”

The new proposal is expected to go to the school board on Wednesday.