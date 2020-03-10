‘Diesel Brothers’ to pay over $851K for Utah air pollution

News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - A federal judge has ordered custom truck makers from the television show “Diesel Brothers” to pay more than $851,000 to the U.S. government and a Utah county for air pollution.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported a judge issued the order to David “Diesel Dave” Kiley, David “Heavy D” Sparks and other defendants.

They were ordered to pay $761,451 to the federal government and $90,000 to Davis County.

The judge last year found the “Diesel Brothers” violated the Clean Air Act and Utah law by removing pollution control devices from trucks that were modified as part of their television show.