Impacts of Tuesday’s earthquake on Southeast Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Many residents may still be rattled by Tuesday’s 6.5 earthquake and aftershocks. The epicenter was reported to be near Stanley in Custer County.

But, the magnitude of Tuesday’s quake is very rare.

"They tend to only break every thousand years. So, they're very infrequent but we have so many faults,” Thackray said. “So, every few decades we get a sizable one in the region."

Miraculously, Custer County Sheriff's office reported no injuries and minimal structural damage. However, it did cause some fear of how it would impact Yellowstone Caldera.

"Yellowstone is a very big, active, powerful system. The chances that we'll ever see it erupt is very slim, not zero, but very small. Earthquakes like this should have no effect."

Although yesterday's earthquake seems consequential to Salt Lake City's earthquake just two weeks ago, Thackray says it was just a rare phenomenon.

"For everything that we know, it's pure coincidence that we had in the region these two earthquakes within roughly two weeks. This sized earthquake tends to be infrequent so it's a very strong coincidence."

Thackery also points out aftershocks will likely continue over the next few weeks.

