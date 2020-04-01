Videographer helping local businesses stay active on social media

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Times are tough for numerous local businesses. One local videographer is working to help keep them active on social media.

Jason Vesser is the owner of Pocatello's JVess media. Before the outbreak of coronavirus, he was working as a contractor, helping local businesses advertise. Now, he’s working to help them stay active utilizing the live features social media sites offer.

"Being able to go live, you don’t have to wait two weeks for a video to come out. If you shoot it correctly and everything does well with it, it’s something that you can have immediately done and it really only takes maybe an hour to set up and shoot," he explained.

With his new approach, Vesser is focused on the things that make people watch videos, instead of the advertising.

"Number one is if it’s entertaining. Number two is if they learn something and number three is if it’s something that’s emotionally touching. Those are the things that I try to focus on," Vesser said.

"My goal is not to advertise, my goal is to capture the attention of people."

While his services aren’t free, Vesser said he’s committed to helping the business of the community for the lowest cost possible.

"When somebody is telling you that they’ve had their business for seven or eight years and now they’re in a position of not being able to have it, it just breaks your heart," he said.

Helping people save what they've worked so hard for has been a rewarding experience for Vesser.

"I’ve had people tell me that they’re not even sure how they’re going to recover from this and then [I'm] giving them hope that they can. It feels great."

Vesser says he doesn’t want anyone to be discouraged about the price of his work. He says he’ll do the best he can to help everyone get past the crisis.