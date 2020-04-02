New COVID-19 volunteer website activated

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new website is making it easier for volunteers to help the community during the state’s shelter in place order.

Southeastern Idaho Unified Command Team is joining forces with JustServe.org to provide volunteer opportunities to help those in need.

This would include delivering food, medicine and basic essentials to the vulnerable populations as well as working with the Idaho Food Bank.

United Way of Southeastern Idaho, Kevin Bailey says people can “find solace in helping others in need.”

The task force is also asking members of the community to reach out to individuals that live alone.

To get more information and sign up, click HERE.

