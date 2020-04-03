Church food pantry seeking volunteers for increasing need

News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Among the many partners of the Idaho Food Bank, Gate City Christian Church in Chubbuck is working to keep up with the growing demand of their food pantry.

For the past three years, the church provided a patron-choice food pantry weekly. More than 60 families would use the pantry on any given Friday. However, they are now forced to make adjustments with more people needing their services.

Mackenzie Gorham, director for the church’s food pantry said volunteers distributed groceries to more than 200 families the first Friday after Gov. Little’s stay-at-home order. As more and more people are furloughed or laid-off, they expect a similar number in the coming weeks. Additionally, volunteers prepare boxes for a drive-through pantry to encourage social distancing.

The church receives most of its food donations from the Idaho Food Bank. Volunteers picked up food from the food bank and delivered them to the church Friday morning. There, another set of volunteers packaged them. Finally, the third set of volunteers helped distribute the food at the drive-through pantry.

The work is labor-intensive and they need help. That’s why the Church is seeking volunteers to help with its weekly distribution. If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up by clicking HERE.