Local business distributes 1,200 loaves of bread

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A big donation in Pocatello will ensure a better meal for dozens of families in the community. First Choice Insurance teamed up with Geraldine's Bake Shoppe & Deli to provide 1,200 loaves of bread to neighbors.

Starting at noon Thursday, employees rallied outside of their buildings on East Center St. and North Main St. until all the bread was given away.

First Insurance Owner, Dewight Lee says this is his way of giving back to a strong and resilient community. "We've just had so much support in the community in regards to our business. So, we just want to give back to them especially during these tough times,” Lee said. “There's just so much uncertainty out there and so we feel we can give back a little bit."

Each loaf was carried out to every car that stopped in the parking lot and handed through the window.

