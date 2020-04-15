Teton County extends social distancing order

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton (Wyoming) District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell has issued a continuation of the Countywide Public Health Order (#20-4), which requires all people to limit gatherings to only individuals within the same family.

The continuation extends the order an additional two weeks to April 30, 2020. It was authorized by State Health Director Dr. Alexia Harrist.

"Modeling indicates we likely have not yet reached the peak of this outbreak," said Riddell. 'It does appear Jackson Hole is flattening the curve, but continued social distancing is necessary to keep our community healthy."

The continuation order took effect immediately. You can view the order here.