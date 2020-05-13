Servpro disinfects PMC staff’s cars for hospital week

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Working in a hospital is demanding, especially during a pandemic.

Servpro is offering to clean and disinfect the Portneuf Medical Center staff and their families' vehicles for free.

“We’ve been doing all the first responder vehicles from as far south as Bear Lake and Malad all the way up towards Shelley. Our employees love doing it, we love doing it, and so we thought what more can we do,” said Tyler Hargis of Servpro of Blackfoot and Pocatello.

Servpro uses a hospital grade disinfectant to make sure to kill the germs.

“After we’ve wiped everything down with the same disinfectant, we’re fogging it with a fine mist in the vehicle so it covers every surface and then it’s protected,” Hargis said.

Firehouse Subs is donating lunch for the healthcare workers who get their cars cleaned. That's what tempted Julie Sanders, an occupational therapist at PMC, to get her car cleaned.

“It’s just a nice way to double check that, yes we’ve been using hand sanitizer, we’ve been wiping down our cars, but its nice to have something that’s a little more professional grade,” Sanders said.

Servpro is offering their services again on Thursday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the PMC RV park.