Hospice of Eastern Idaho wins recognition

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls based Hospice of Eastern Idaho has been awarded the Pinnacle Quality Insight Customer Experience Award for 2020.



Executive Director Celeste Eld said, “We so appreciate the acknowledgement of how hard we work to continue to provide excellent care to our patients and their families.”



The provider was recognized for its respectful treatment of family members, emotional and religious support, and hospice care training.



According to the company, the award means Hospice of Eastern Idaho scored in the top 15% of the nation over a 12 month review of clients’ experiences.