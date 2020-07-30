Inmate walks away from Boise Correctional Center

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center Wednesday.



Michelle Rene Descharme, 49, was last seen at around 6 p.m. near a truck stop at Broadway and Interstate 84 in Boise.



Descharme has been convicted for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery in Bingham, Bannock, Minidoka, Twin Falls, and Ada Counties. She was scheduled to be discharged on May 31, 2031 and eligible for parole on June 1, 2025.



When last seen, Descharme was wearing grey sweatpants and a blue tee-shirt.



She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and olive complexion. She is 5’11” tall and weighs 250 pounds.



Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.