Elementary students learn lessons in native culture and heritage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Randy'L Teton is a bringing Idaho's history into the classroom. Today she presented at Holy Rosary School in Idaho falls, where she taught students about native culture and also about the life of Sacagawea.

Randy'L is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe and grew up in Fort Hall. She could also be considered a national treasure. It's been 20 years since she became the face of Sacagawea, having modeled for the artist who put Sacagawea on the $1 coin.

This is the first time Randy'L has done an in person school presentation since the beginning of the pandemic. She plans to spend Native American Heritage Month, next month, doing zoom interviews with classrooms across the nation teaching about native culture and heritage.

Anyone interested in her program can learn more, and also contact Randy'L through her Sacajawea Coin Model Facebook page.